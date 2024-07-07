The last big name on the NBA free agent market has found a new home, as DeMar DeRozan will end up in Sacramento as part of a three-team sign-and-trade involving the Bulls and the Spurs.

BREAKING: Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan is finalizing a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5clIfPLC2y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2024

Free agent guard DeMar DeRozan has reached an agreement with the Sacramento Kings in what will be a sign-and-trade, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/lYbYTZXsDl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 7, 2024

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/eopPkSPBvc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

The Kings will also send the Spurs a 2032 unprotected pick swap, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

According to Wojnarowski, DeRozan’s deal with the Kings will be for three years and more than $70 million.

DeMar DeRozan will sign a three-year, $70 million-plus deal to join the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/8DeHLulpq7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

Word broke early on Saturday that DeRozan was flying out to Sacramento to meet with the Kings, and shortly after, the Spurs traded Devonte’ Graham’s expiring contract and a second round pick back to the Charlotte Hornets to help clear about $20 million in cap space.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading guard Devonte Graham and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets will waive Graham, allowing him to become a free agent. pic.twitter.com/khvOdlyrDy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2024

That happened to be just enough to take on Harrison Barnes or Kevin Huerter to facilitate the DeRozan sign-and-trade and fulfill the Bulls’ desire to not take back any money in the deal. Huerter will stay in Sacramento, with Barnes being the veteran on the way out to clear up space.

The Kings land the forward upgrade they’ve been chasing for a full year, as they’ve been tied to every single wing and power forward on the trade market since last summer. It will be interesting to see how DeRozan fits within the Kings offensive tempo, as he tends to operate at a more deliberate pace than Sacramento has, but the Kings also could use a calming influence on their halfcourt offense. He and Domantas Sabonis will have to develop a rapport for spacing, as DeRozan often operates in the mid-post area. While all of that will require some work and reps to get comfortable, the Kings will be getting a much more dynamic offensive playmaker who can create for himself, something they have lacked alongside De’Aaron Fox in recent seasons.

The Bulls continue their franchise reset, as they clearly are looking to get younger and rebuild (although, likely without bottoming out), and get themselves under the tax. San Antonio adds another veteran to their young team, as they use their cap space to upgrade their rotation in the short-term without sacrificing the long-term ability to acquire stars.