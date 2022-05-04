A chippy first quarter during Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies saw the Warriors lose multiple starters as the result of plays that Steve Kerr classified as “dirty.” One such moment came when Draymond Green went for a loose ball and caught an elbow to the face by Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman.

Green was down on the ground in pain after, and once he got up, he started making his way into the locker room. The TNT Overtime feed caught Green making his way into the back, and while it is unclear exactly what happened, a visibly frustrated Green flipped off the fans in attendance at FedExForum.

Green left with just under nine minutes remaining in the first, and shortly after he made his way back onto the floor for the start of the second, the Warriors announced that he would be good to go for the remainder of the game after receiving some stitches. Additionally, Green appears to be playing with some swelling over his right eye.

Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration and has returned to the game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 4, 2022

Take a look at Draymond Green’s swollen eye pic.twitter.com/lWK2MjSsHN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2022

Right before Green left the game, Warriors guard Gary Payton II was clotheslined while going up for a layup by Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks. After a review, Brooks was tossed from the game for a flagrant 2, while Payton was eventually ruled out with a left elbow injury.