The Official NBA Playoff Guide To Guys

There are great paradoxes in sports — leave it all on the field but don’t give anything away, it ain’t over ’til it’s over, both teams played hard — and after the Warriors beat the Nuggets in Game 3, Draymond Green laid down another.

"Some guys that you think are guys are not guys." Who's Dray talking about? 👀

“You gotta give credit to guys who show up in the playoffs, because it’s just not a normal thing around this league,” Green says, “You look around and some guys that you think are Guys, are not Guys in the playoffs.”

If you thought this was an answer about Gary Payton II, and how well he’s been performing in the now 3-1 series, that’s fine. It was. But chances are if you heard this quote a few days ago, or are hearing it for the first time now, you found yourself quietly murmuring those last few words.

Some guys that you think are Guys are not Guys.

Trust Green, Cheshire cat as he can be, to lay this cipher for chaps, this fiddlestick for fellas, at our feet. Because you likely don’t need more to worry about these NBA playoffs, let alone the legitimacy of men, leave it to us, the experts, to get to the bottom of what Green meant.

First, it seems imperative to define the guy in question. That is, the capital G Guy that Green held up as the model for, we can surmise, the lowercase g guys out there. Green would certainly consider himself a Guy and it was Payton II that propelled him to this paradox, so he’s in. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, they were all mentioned in Green’s postgame when it came to having capital G guy attributes. Some people are replying on Twitter to that clip saying that Green definitely meant Nikola Jokic, who he’s been slugging it out with under the basket this whole series, however, Green praises the Joker profusely, so he definitely thinks he’s a Guy for sure.

Is Green biased? Absolutely. So for the sake of good data and ultimate clarification, we need to establish a more objective control group. We have to broaden the scope of guys and look back on the business of bros in the league. The criteria for picking guys who are Guys in this sense is several-fold. First, they typically aren’t the stars of their teams. That’s why LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar aren’t going to be included. They are 100% guys but they are thee guy, who could exist in an isolated basketball plane devoid of all other dudes and still hold guy perpetuity. Also I can’t imagine including Russell and Abdul-Jabbar in this idiotic exercise. Obviously, Curry and Jokic are modern exceptions, Curry probably the most, and Jokic’s own Guy, Jamal Murray, is absent. Because of that Jokic is the Nuggets’ default star this postseason, but he is a rare star more comfortable being a Guy. You know this because you’ve seen the pictures of him in his harness racing cart. You see where I’m going with this?

Draymond’s guys vs. Guys concept is an evolution of the 16-Game Player theorem, that posits some players are simply more suited to playoff basketball, while others are 82-game players, who thrive in the regular season but don’t create the same impact come playoff time.

Some conclusive, classic guys who are Guys include:

– Robert Horry

– Ray Allen

– Rasheed Wallace

– Derek Fisher

– Manu Ginobili

– Dennis Rodman

More modern guys, pulled from the last half dozen title teams:

– Kyle Lowry

– J.R. Smith

– Khris Middleton

– Alex Caruso

– Harrison Barnes

– Danny Green

And because it’s crucial to illustrate dudes who are still Guys, whether or not they’ve had the chance to contribute to championship teams: