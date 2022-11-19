Dwight Howard made clear that he wanted to continue his basketball career, even though he struggled to find an NBA team that would want to bring him on board. As such, the soon-to-be 37-year-old Howard had to head overseas and sign a contract with Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Well, Howard made his debut with the Leopards on Saturday against New Taipei CTBC DEA, and he immediately took the league by storm. The 8-time All-NBA selection went for 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists, and four blocks in a 120-115 win. He also took 10(!!!) threes, and knocked down two of them.

DWIGHT HOWARD attempted 10 THREES during his ridiculous debut in Taiwan 38 Points

14/32 Shooting

2/10 Threes

8/12 Free Throws

25 Rebounds

9 Assists

4 Blocks

The crowd is losing its collective mind as Dwight Howard is basically allowed to do whatever he wants is awesome, while you can tell that Howard is having a blast being on the floor.

Some of the ways this is fun: Howard’s previous career-high in attempts from three was three. This was the second time he made more than one triple in a game in his entire basketball career. The nine assists is a career-high, he hasn’t blocked four or more shots in a game since 2020, his 25 rebounds is the most he’s had in a game since he had 30 in 2018 as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, and this is the most points he’s scored in a game in nearly a decade, as he scored 39 points in March of 2013 during his disastrous first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.