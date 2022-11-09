Earlier this week, Dwight Howard announced he is joining Taiwan’s Taoyuan Leopards after spending 18 years in the NBA. Most recently, he made 60 appearances with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, marking his third stint with the franchise. In 2019-20, he played a role in Los Angeles winning its first title since 2010. As free agency came and went, Howard remained unsigned, leading to his decision to venture overseas for the next step of his playing career.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on Sharpe’s show, “Club Shay Shay,” Howard made clear he was interested in re-signing with Los Angeles, though it obviously never manifested.

“I woulda been willing to go back to the Lakers,” Howard said. “I’ve been willing to go back. They told me, every time, we’re not gonna give nobody over 30 a contract, a multiple-year contract. So I’m like, dang, I just helped y’all win an NBA championship. Y’all could give your boy a mil or two, give me a mil. I don’t want a whole bunch of minutes, give me 20 minutes, let me ball out.”

The Lakers elected to sign Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant to support Anthony Davis at the center spot. They also inked Wenyen Gabriel to a deal last spring and picked up his 2022-23 team option. Gabriel has largely held down the backup five minutes this season, especially as of late. Bryant underwent thumb surgery in mid-October and has yet to suit up for Los Angeles.