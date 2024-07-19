The NBA spent the 2021-22 season celebrating its 75th anniversary, which included an incredible ceremony at the All-Star Game in Cleveland where most of the living members of its 75th anniversary team came together. As someone in attendance, I can tell you that it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen, and every person I know who was there echoes that sentiment.

While all of us who went had a great time, it sure sounds like the players selected to the team had considerably more fun. Dwyane Wade appeared on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, which is hosted by Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. Both Wade and Anthony made the team, and Wade admitted that “I didn’t even know how that moment really was gonna hit, even when we got named to the team.”

Melo and D-Wade said MJ started talking sh*t the second he walked through the door at NBA 75 😭 pic.twitter.com/EEbguWQHJG — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) July 18, 2024

“But the moment when we walked in the room, when you actually saw Kareem, you actually saw Jerry West, and Magic, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m on this team,'” Wade recalled.

Both guys discussed the amount of junk that everyone in the room talked to one another, with Wade saying that “everything changed” in one particular moment: When Michael Jordan entered the room. And apparently, Jordan immediately stated to size up the rest of the room and made clear that he was the alpha dog.

“You saw the clip with him and Magic that went viral, right?” Wade said. “That was right away. I was just sitting there, and I’m like, ‘I’m listening to Jordan and Magic talk sh*t.'”

“Really talk sh*t, though,” Anthony intervened.

I swear, I would pay $10,000 for a full video of just the conversations that happened before the ceremony took place.