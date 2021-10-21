Here Is The Complete NBA 75 Greatest Players List

The NBA has been steadily unveiling their list of the 75 greatest players for the league’s 75th anniversary, and on Thursday the final 25 players were revealed. While it was technically a completely new list from the NBA at 50 list, all 50 players from the initial list made it on this year’s version, which wasn’t a big surprise given a number of those who voted made clear they felt no one should be taken off.
While there were a number of current players that made the 75 list, it was also a chance to right some wrongs from the NBA at 50 list, most notably the exclusions of Dominique Wilkins and Bob McAdoo, who each got a spot on the final 25 to the delight of the NBA on TNT crew.
Dominique Wilkins is selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/1KxIapsEi6
— NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021
Also new to the list is Dwyane Wade, who joined the Inside crew on Thursday to talk about what it’s like to see his name added to the list.
Dwyane Wade on what being selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team means to him. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/TSoslORPJr
— NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021
Here are the final 26 players added on Thursday (there was a tie in the voting), as well as the 50 others already names.
Elgin Baylor
Dolph Schayes
Pete Maravich
Dave Bing
Lenny Wilkens
Dave DeBusschere
Earl Monroe
Billy Cunningham
Shaquille O’Neal
Dominique Wilkins
Dennis Rodman
Ray Allen
Dwyane Wade
Jason Kidd
Kobe Bryant
Gary Payton
Bob McAdoo
Paul Pierce
Stephen Curry
Reggie Miller
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Carmelo Anthony
Damian Lillard
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook
And the previously announced names:
Bill Russell
Hal Greer
Dirk Nowitzki
Bob Pettit
Oscar Robertson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Elvin Hayes
Jerry Lucas
Willis Reed
Nate Archibald
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
James Harden
Hakeem Olajuwon
Kevin McHale
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
George Mikan
John Stockton
Steve Nash
Charles Barkley
Moses Malone
Julius Erving
George Gervin
David Robinson
Magic Johnson
James Worthy
Wilt Chamberlain
Jerry West
Larry Bird
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Isiah Thomas
Clyde Drexler
Karl Malone
Patrick Ewing
Chris Paul
Allen Iverson
Tim Duncan
Kevin Garnett
John Havlicek
Sam Jones
Robert Parish
Bill Sharman
Bill Walton
Walt Frazier
Paul Arizin
Rick Barry
Nate Thurmond
Wes Unseld
The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/RDjcckOaa4
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 21, 2021