Here Is The Complete NBA 75 Greatest Players List

The NBA has been steadily unveiling their list of the 75 greatest players for the league’s 75th anniversary, and on Thursday the final 25 players were revealed. While it was technically a completely new list from the NBA at 50 list, all 50 players from the initial list made it on this year’s version, which wasn’t a big surprise given a number of those who voted made clear they felt no one should be taken off.

While there were a number of current players that made the 75 list, it was also a chance to right some wrongs from the NBA at 50 list, most notably the exclusions of Dominique Wilkins and Bob McAdoo, who each got a spot on the final 25 to the delight of the NBA on TNT crew.

Dominique Wilkins is selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/1KxIapsEi6 — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021

Also new to the list is Dwyane Wade, who joined the Inside crew on Thursday to talk about what it’s like to see his name added to the list.

Dwyane Wade on what being selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team means to him. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/TSoslORPJr — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021

Here are the final 26 players added on Thursday (there was a tie in the voting), as well as the 50 others already names.

Elgin Baylor

Dolph Schayes

Pete Maravich

Dave Bing

Lenny Wilkens

Dave DeBusschere

Earl Monroe

Billy Cunningham

Shaquille O’Neal

Dominique Wilkins

Dennis Rodman

Ray Allen

Dwyane Wade

Jason Kidd

Kobe Bryant

Gary Payton

Bob McAdoo

Paul Pierce

Stephen Curry

Reggie Miller

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Carmelo Anthony

Damian Lillard

Anthony Davis

Russell Westbrook

And the previously announced names:

Bill Russell

Hal Greer

Dirk Nowitzki

Bob Pettit

Oscar Robertson

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Elvin Hayes

Jerry Lucas

Willis Reed

Nate Archibald

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

James Harden

Hakeem Olajuwon

Kevin McHale

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

George Mikan

John Stockton

Steve Nash

Charles Barkley

Moses Malone

Julius Erving

George Gervin

David Robinson

Magic Johnson

James Worthy

Wilt Chamberlain

Jerry West

Larry Bird

Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen

Isiah Thomas

Clyde Drexler

Karl Malone

Patrick Ewing

Chris Paul

Allen Iverson

Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett

John Havlicek

Sam Jones

Robert Parish

Bill Sharman

Bill Walton

Walt Frazier

Paul Arizin

Rick Barry

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld