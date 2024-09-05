It’s not uncommon for legendary players to bounce around from team to team at the end of their NBA careers. Dwyane Wade is a good example of this — after building a Hall of Fame resume as a member of the Miami Heat, Wade spent time with the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Of course, after Wade’s time in Cleveland unceremoniously ended after 46 games, he returned to the Heat, where he spent the final year and a half of his career. Things just never really clicked for Wade in his second stint as LeBron James’ teammate, which came up during his appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero. Specifically, Anthony and Wade roasted how ugly the jersey was, with Wade going as far as to say that he didn’t even want to wear the number 3 in it.

“Cleveland was a whole different beast, bro,” Wade said. “It was a lot going on before I got there, obviously coming there as Bron’s guy, I got thrown into the sh*t.”

“We talk about a lot of bullsh*t jerseys on here, you got one of them,” Anthony responded. “That Cleveland jersey…”

“…oooooh, it’s nasty,” Wade said.

“That is nasty work,” Anthony said.

Wade went on to call it “one of the most nastiest jerseys … I didn’t even want the number 3 in that jersey, cause I was like, nah, this ain’t a good look.”

Wade ended up getting moved to Miami at the trade deadline that year, where he wore a jersey that wasn’t nearly as bad as the one he wore in Cleveland.