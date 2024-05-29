The 2024 Olympics in Paris are just two months out, and NBC has begun filling out its broadcast teams for their biggest summer property. How they managed the basketball broadcasts figured to draw additional interest this year, as it could provide a glimpse into who they’ll bring on for the 2025-26 NBA season, when they’ll reportedly land the league’s national “B” package for the next decade.

Noah Eagle has been tabbed to call games for when the USA men and women play in Paris, but his broadcast partners weren’t known until Wednesday, when NBC announced Dwyane Wade will be calling men’s games and LaChina Robinson will call women’s games.

Wade was at TNT for a couple of years after his retirement, doing studio work and hosting “The Cube”, before eventually leaving the Tuesday night pregame show. Now he’ll try his hand at game analyst work, but it remains to be seen if this is a one-off venture or him looking at a long-term future on game broadcasts. Robinson has been calling WNBA and women’s college basketball action for more than a decade, currently handling Atlanta Dream broadcasts and doing national broadcasts for ESPN and NBA TV.

“I’m thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA Men’s Basketball games,” said Wade. “The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.” “It’s surreal to think that I will be sitting in the analyst seat as our women’s national team competes for their unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal,” said Robinson. “I am humbled by this opportunity to represent the rich history of women’s basketball on this monumental stage. Thank you to NBC Sports and all the remarkable women who have sat in this seat before me.”

On sidelines, Zora Stephenson and Kerith Burke will round out the broadcasts as sideline reporters in Paris. Bob Fitzgerald will also call some games for the network’s Olympic basketball coverage on play-by-play as he did in 2021.