Here Is The Women’s Basketball Schedule For The 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just a few months away, and as such we’re starting to get some details regarding this year’s Olympics basketball tournament on both the women’s and men’s side.

Earlier in March, FIBA announced the group draw results for the opening round of the tournament, with the USA women drawing Japan, Belgium, and Germany, while the men will face Serbia, South Sudan, and the winner of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico. On Wednesday, we learned when those games would be played, with the full schedule for the men’s and women’s tournaments being released by FIBA.

On the women’s side, group stage games will be played on July 28-29, July 31-August 1, and August 3-4, with the Quarterfinals on August 7, Semifinals on August 9, and the Bronze and Gold Medal games on August 11. The top two teams in each group, along with the top two third-place teams, will qualify for the quarterfinals.

For the USA women’s team, their quest for an eighth straight gold medal will begin on July 29, as they take on Japan.

July 29: USA vs. Japan (3:00 p.m. ET)

August 1: Belgium vs. USA (3:00 p.m. ET)

August 4: Germany vs. USA (11:15 a.m. ET)

The women’s squad will once again be the heavy favorites to win the tournament, but they’ll get every team’s best shot as always on their way to try and capture gold in Paris.