Dwyane Wade Will Reportedly Leave TNT’s NBA Coverage

While the NBA has multiple television partners, TNT’s studio coverage is in a tier of its own, headlined by the famous Inside The NBA crew that arguably operates as the best sports studio show of all-time. Three years ago, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade signed on to join TNT’s studio roster on a multi-year deal, and the legendary Miami Heat guard added a new element to the mix on their Tuesday night studio show.

However, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday evening that Wade’s run with Turner is over. It remains to be seen as to how TNT might replace Wade’s on-air contributions, but Marchand reports that TNT did make an offer to keep Wade beyond his initial contract. However, Marchand indicated that Wade “has various other business interests he wants to focus on” at this juncture.

A future reunion would not be stunning, as many prominent former players seem to come and go from studio duty across networks. In addition, Marchand’s reporting points out that “were no ill feelings” between Wade and Turner as the contract ended. Wade is also a natural television talent with clear charisma, and it would be at least a mild surprise if his run as an analyst, regardless of platform, did not resume at some point.