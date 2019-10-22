Dwyane Wade Will Join TNT’s Hoops Coverage On A Multi-Year Agreement

Life as a retired hooper has been pretty good for Dwyane Wade. The future Hall of Fame inductee feels “complete,” he helped convince one of his former teammates to join the Miami Heat, and his son, Zaire, now suits up for Sierra Canyon alongside LeBron James’ son, Bronny. Amid all of that, news dropped on Tuesday evening that indicates he’ll slide into a post-playing career just in time for the upcoming NBA season.

Wade will kick off his full-time media career during the 2019-20 campaign for TNT. While the network had to fend off ESPN’s interest in bringing Wade aboard, the 13-time All-Star will appear as an analyst for Turner. He won’t just be involved in NBA coverage, nor is he joining the “Inside the NBA” cast full-time, although he will spend plenty of time with Ernie Johnson and co.

Via New York Post:

On the NBA, Wade will join TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew on its big events, such as the All-Star Game. He will be a regular member of TNT’s Tuesday studio coverage with Shaquille O’Neal and Parker. Wade will also make studio appearances during Turner and CBS Sports’ combined coverage on the NCAA Final Four. Wade’s No. 3 jersey is retired by Marquette.

TNT announced the news on Tuesday evening during its pregame coverage of the NBA’s opening night, bringing Wade on set after a promotional video.

Beyond the various television gigs, the Post reports that Wade’s multi-year agreement includes a role as a “a creative director for special projects with Bleacher Report” through his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment. All of this is pretty good news for hoops fans — Wade has always been an engaging personality and someone who seemed to enjoy commenting on things that happen around the league. Now, he’ll get the chance to do that and much more with Turner.