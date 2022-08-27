Dwyane Wade Was Stunned To Learn Anthony Edwards Isn’t 6’8

Anthony Edwards is among the NBA’s most physical and explosive players. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard’s ability to both out-muscle opponents and blow by them is rare, and it’s part of the reason why he is viewed as one of the league’s most promising youngsters.

Edwards has received a ton of praise over the course of his professional career, and during a recent appearance on Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner’s “Point Forward” podcast, Dwyane Wade gave him quite the compliment. Wade guessed, just off of seeing how physically imposing he is, that the 6’4 Edwards is actually 6’8, and was stunned to learn that isn’t the case.

"He's like you when he can change those directions and he can split pick and rolls, and he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane." Andre Iguodala and Dwyane Wade talking about Anthony Edwards. (via @pointforward)pic.twitter.com/0rUS9uSkPu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

“I’m 6’4, he’s about what, 6’7, 6’8?” Wade asked.

“He’s not that tall, he’s only about 6’3 and a half,” Iguodala responded, which made Wade scream “WHAT?”

“When I played him in the season, I heard he grew again,” Iguodala said while Wade had a stunned look on his face. “So, I’m expecting to see a kid that’s looking me eye-to-eye or above. And I’m looking down on him, and I’m [like], ‘Bro, you’re only 6’4, you didn’t grow that much.’ He was like, ‘Nah, who said I grew?’”

Iguodala went on to say this is part of what makes Edwards such an impressive young player, and recalled a story of being on the receiving end of an Edwards in-and-out dribble that he was completely helpless against, going as far as to say that “it’s time for me to wrap it up” and comparing his ability to do some things on the floor to Wade.