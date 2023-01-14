Some extracurriculars during Friday night’s game between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets led to four players, two from each team, seeing their nights come to a premature end. During the fourth quarter of action in a game that Sacramento led, 112-94, Kings guard Malik Monk took exception to some extra contact from Rockets guard Garrison Mathews while the two chased down a loose ball. It led to Monk poking the ball out of Mathews’ arms after play stopped and the two confronting one another.

KINGS-ROCKETS GETTING CHIPPY 👀 Four players were ejected including Malik Monk and Garrison Mathews after this scuffle. pic.twitter.com/OTY5tL2S3U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2023

Players, referees, and coaches had to intervene to break the two up, but tensions were quite high. Both Mathews and Monk were hit with technical fouls and ejected from the game, while additional players on both teams were kicked out for their actions in the ensuing fracas: Kings big man Chimezie Metu was tossed for “being an escalator,” while Rockets rookie Tari Eason “came in and he was an instigator.”

Prior to his ejection, Monk was one of the game’s leading scorers with 15 points off of the bench. This is the second game of a two-game series between the teams in Sacramento, with the Kings defending their home court on Wednesday night, 135-115. They’ll play a similar series in Houston on Feb. 6 and 8.