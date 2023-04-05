The Milwaukee Bucks are almost certainly going to get the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference. While anything can happen, they helped their cause on Tuesday night with a 140-128 win over the Washington Wizards, which knocks their magic number to have homecourt advantage throughout a potential run to the NBA Finals down to two.

Unsurprisingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big game against Washington. The Bucks’ MVP candidate went for 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and this block, which might be the most impressive rejection that we’ve seen out of any NBA player this season.

Brook Lopez attempted a pass to Antetokounmpo, but Kendrick Nunn was able to break it up and took off. Nunn had a few feet on Antetokounmpo by the time he started sprinting, and it looked like it was going to take something special to catch up. Since this is Giannis Antetokounmpo we’re talking about here, he managed to do that something special, because while he didn’t beat Nunn down the floor, he was able to pull off a chasedown block that got him some oohs and aahs on the road.

Corey Kispert was able to clean up the mess and get a layup, which is a nice silver lining for the Wizards.