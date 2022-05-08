The referees during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics came under fire from people on both teams. Celtics coach Ime Udoka, upset about the officiating after losing 103-101, claimed that he is going to teach his players how to flop more effectively so they can be on the receiving end of charge calls.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was likewise not particularly happy with the whistle from the officials, either, only he was not as eager to express his frustration as Udoka. After the game, Antetokounmpo made clear that he wanted to critique the officiating in the game, but ultimately decided to bite his tongue because he didn’t want to get fined.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo: “How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It’s a lot of money. So, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.” pic.twitter.com/xOQKTQVYXi — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2022

Despite the fact that he felt this way, Antetokounmpo still managed to have an excellent game in Milwaukee’s win go up in the series, 2-1. The reigning NBA Finals MVP scored 42 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 12 of the 17 free throws that the Bucks attempted. Perhaps he won’t be in as good of a mood after Game 4 if the Bucks lose and the officiating continues to rub him the wrong way and he’ll be a little more willing to speak out, although diapers will still cost far too much money if that happens, so we expect him to bite his tongue no matter what.