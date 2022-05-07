The Boston Celtics tried to mount a late charge in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but ultimately, they came up just a little short. Despite trailing by as many as 14 points in the second half, Boston was able to chip away at Milwaukee’s lead and pull ahead in the waning moments before the Bucks narrowly secured a 103-101 victory to go up in the series, 2-1.

The loss came in one of the more physical games of the 2022 playoffs. While the two teams combined to shoot 51 free throws — 34 of which went to Boston — the referees still let quite a bit go, particularly when it came to Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose lowered his shoulder on numerous occasions and was able to create space en route to his 42-point performance.

The lack of charge calls miffed Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who claims he spoke to the officials during the game and was told that charges wouldn’t get called unless his players hit the deck. As a result, Udoka said after the game that he might instruct his players to flop more so they can get calls.

We will actually see if Boston takes their coach’s advice and flops more when Game 3 tips off on Monday evening.