EuroBasket 2022 is going on right now, with a number of the NBA’s best European players taking the floor for their national teams and going head-to-head on a daily basis. The latest example of this came on Friday when Greece, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, went up against a Croatia team that features a number of current and former NBA players, like Bojan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric, and Ivica Zubac.

It was a thrilling game, with Croatia doing everything it could to claw back from a double-digit deficit against the Greeks. They ultimately came up a little short, as Greece picked up an 89-85 win in large part because Antetokounmpo is the best basketball player on the planet.

As you might expect, Antetokounmpo’s numbers were ridiculous, as he went for 27 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a steal while only turning the ball over once. But his biggest impact came late in the game, when Croatia got the lead down to two with less than a minute left and he decided that was as close as they were going to get. He had a ridiculous block on Zubac, a reverse alley-oop, another block (this time by erasing a corner three despite being in the paint when the shooter got the ball), and then a Eurostep where he was fouled but banked in a shot, anyway.

I truly have no idea how anyone is supposed to stop this guy. Greece will next take the floor on Saturday against Italy.