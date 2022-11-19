The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 110-102. After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo drew the ire of Sixers fans for an incident with an arena worker at Wells Fargo Center. Antetokounmpo was filmed trying to get up some free throws while a staff member tried to do something with a ladder, and after a back-and-forth, the former NBA MVP shoved the ladder out of the way.

It was a strange moment, largely because Antetokounmpo has never really been known for having this kind of temper. As it turns out, Antetokounmpo was in a bit of a bad mood before this happened due to a run-in he had with Sixers reserve big man Montrezl Harrell in which Harrell snatched a ball that Antetokounmpo was using while he tried to shoot and walked away.

Video of Montrezl Harrell taking the ball away while Giannis Antetokounmpo was shooting free throws after the game: 🎥 Mahktar Ndiaye & @joevardon pic.twitter.com/6jACYFTee4 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 19, 2022

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, a Sixers assistant coach who was with Harrell told Antetokounmpo he could not have his ball back and that he was not allowed to shoot. This led to Antetokounmpo going to get another ball, but by that time, the aforementioned arena worker had a ladder out to, per The Athletic, “remove video equipment from the tops of both backboards,” which happens every game. As he grew frustrated with the situation, Antetokounmpo threw the ladder aside.

“I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form,” Antetokounmpo said after things had simmered down. “I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place. I think people did not respect the fact that sometimes players want to get some extra work in. I think it’s unprofessional to kick somebody off the court or take the ball or whatever the case might be. Or put the ladder in front of somebody while he’s trying to do his job. We get paid to do this. They didn’t just pick us. We get paid.”

Harrell, meanwhile, took to Twitter and posted the following.

Aye make sure you get the complete story I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) November 19, 2022

Despite all of this, the two continued to work out on opposite ends of the floor, which led to more banter between the two and Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting involved.

“Yeah I took the ball, get the f— outta here,” Harrell said, as Giannis shouted from his end: “I’m doing my f—— job.” After Antetokounmpo left the court for good, his brother, Milwaukee teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo, walked to midcourt to speak to Harrell. The Sixers’ reserve center threatened Thanasis, saying at separate times “I’ll beat your a–” and “you better send that s— back to the locker room.” Thanasis walked away without incident.

The next game between the Bucks and the Sixers will take place on March 4 in Milwaukee.