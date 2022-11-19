The Milwaukee Bucks went into Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday night in a matchup of teams with aspirations of winning the Eastern Conference. Both sides were without major contributors, but ultimately, Joel Embiid was able to get Philadelphia a 110-102 win with a monster performance, particularly down the stretch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty good game, going for 25 points and 14 rebounds. But his night could have been far better if not for some struggles at the free throw line, as Antetokounmpo shot a paltry 4-for-15. On the season, the former league MVP is at 62.1 percent at the charity stripe, the worst mark of his career.

After the game, Antetokounmpo tried to get some extra shots up on the floor at the Wells Fargo Center, but ran into the problem of an arena worker trying to do something with a ladder, according to a video captured by a fan in the arena. After a back-and-forth between the two that seemed a little contentious and featured Antetokounmpo attempting to move the ladder out of the way before the arena worker put it right back, Antetokounmpo shoved the ladder and knocked it over.

Giannis throwing down the ladder and disrespecting the employees of ⁦@WellsFargoCtr⁩ after losing to the ⁦@sixers⁩. pic.twitter.com/DBrRu1nq7K — Dennis Moore (@dem389) November 19, 2022

The Bucks’ next game i on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. We’ll see if Antetokounmpo addresses this before or after that game takes place.