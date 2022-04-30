Yet another double-figure fourth quarter lead evaporated for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, and as a result, the Memphis Grizzlies are moving on to the Western Conference Semifinals. Memphis picked up a 114-106 road win in Game 6, and as a result, the 2-seed won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2015, 4-2.

Anthony Edwards came out firing for Minnesota. In the biggest game of his NBA career to this point, Edwards went for 16 first quarter points and made six of his seven attempts from the field.

Ant locked in early in Game 6. 16 PTS

6-7 FGM

3 AST

1 BLK@Timberwolves up 1 after 1Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ppXMQ1tTug — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2022

That sentiment also applied to the 1-2 punch of Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks. While the Timberwolves led after one, 29-28, the Grizzlies’ pair of wings combined to score 23 points and pummeled the Minnesota defense from deep early on.

Desmond Bane heating up early 🔥 He's got 13 points in the 1st Q on ESPN pic.twitter.com/unOQmYnabx — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2022

As he’s started to do throughout the series, Brandon Clarke came off the bench and made his presence felt in the second quarter. A handful for the Timberwolves frontcourt all series, Clarke had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half.

QUICKEST OFF THE GROUND 🐰 pic.twitter.com/OLJ3r4QLbD — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 30, 2022

Still, Minnesota held a 52-49 halftime lead as Edwards would end up hitting the 20-point mark by halftime, while Karl-Anthony Towns started getting into a groove before the half, taking nine points and five boards into the locker room.

20 for Anthony Edwards. Timberwolves up 3 at halftime on ESPN. #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/bURqzqIS2r — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2022

KAT THOWS IT DOWN 🔨🔨🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/ZAvGGgIlVh — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 30, 2022

The third quarter ended up being defined by runs. The Timberwolves came out of the halftime break and immediately went on one, opening up a double-digit lead thanks to a 14-4 run. But eventually, the Grizzlies made a run of their own — the team scored 13 consecutive points to cut the deficit to one.