The Atlanta Hawks are back in their series with the Miami Heat. Despite being on the wrong end of a 21-0 run in the third quarter and falling behind by double-digits, a productive fourth quarter and a game-winning floater by Trae Young with 5.5 seconds remaining gave the Hawks a 111-110 win. As a result, the Heat’s series lead has been cut in half, as they now find themselves up on Atlanta, 2-1.

While Jimmy Butler had a rollicking start and Young struggled to score in the opening 12 minutes, Miami only led by two points at the end of the first quarter. Butler, to his credit, was magnificent to start the game, going for 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Bam finds Jimmy Buckets cutting back door for the throwdown.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/WAduQkJhW2 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Herro ↗ Jimmy 11 points for Butler in Q1.

MIA 24 | ATL 22

End of Q1#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ukYkTAQTCU — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Thanks to a 10-0 run in the second quarter, Atlanta was able to take a lead into a locker room. The team played with the swagger that it put on display during their magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, making Miami face its biggest deficit of the series as Young found a rhythm and both Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic started to impose themselves on the game.

While Tyler Herro took 15 points into the locker room, Atlanta led, 61-54, thanks to 11 points from Gallinari; Young going for 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds; and Bogdanovic stuffing the stat sheet with nine pints, six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Trae Young pulls up from DEEP 🧊#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/yVWZZAFJOT — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Trae Young finds John Collins in the corner for 3 🎯#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/pGchqDhGyW — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

And then, the avalanche came from Miami. Halfway through the third frame, the Heat were able to tie things up at 68 thanks to a triple by Kyle Lowry.

100% effort by Bam Adebayo 😤 He dives on the ball and finds Kyle Lowry for the 3 to take the lead.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qGeZJQW3Vi — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

They just poured it on from there, looking like they were going to blow the doors off of the Hawks and take a 3-0 series lead in the process. Miami ripped off 21 unanswered points to open up a 16-point lead, with both Herro and Max Strus having 17 at the end of the quarter.

The @MiamiHEAT are locked in on defense 💪 Bam deflects the inbound and Max Strus (17 PTS) leaks out for the jam.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2tGOBJ8gPO — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

But as it turned out, the Hawks were able to settle things down and go on a 9-1 run to end the quarter and get the deficit down to eight, making the hill they had to climb in the fourth far more manageable.

Trae Young works his way into the paint and drops the and-1 floater! MIA 85 | ATL 76

Late Q3 #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jd1Q48JNqO — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Atlanta kept chipping away to start the fourth quarter, and slowly but surely, they made Miami’s lead evaporate, with Young tying things up at the free throw line.

🚨 2 possession game on ESPN 🚨@MiamiHEAT 98@ATLHawks 92

6:31 remaining in Q4#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/bsV4WIJGMr — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

🚨 TRAE YOUNG TIES IT UP ON ESPN 🚨@MiamiHEAT 104@ATLHawks 104

Q4 under 3 mins remaining#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/mEKGoosyZx — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Strus canned a three on the ensuing possession, only for Young to come back down, launch one from the logo, and have it go in.

Logo Trae in the CLUTCH 🧊#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VQ541popAJ — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

The two teams kept trading baskets, and with less than a minute left, Butler found Tucker in the corner for three that briefly took the air out of the building.

🚨 PJ TUCKER GIVES MIAMI A 1 PT LEAD ON ESPN 🚨@MiamiHEAT 110@ATLHawks 109#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/rTqPUCqhSK — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2022

Kevin Huerter couldn’t make a go-ahead basket on Atlanta’s next possession, while Butler missed a pull-up that could have put the game out of reach. Young got the ball off of a Bogdanovic rebound, pushed it up the court, and darted to the rim instead of taking a timeout. That decision ended up winning the Hawks the game, as Young busted out one of his patented floaters.

FLOAT GAME ICY 🥶 pic.twitter.com/U09QZMuWU8 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) April 23, 2022

Young led the way for Atlanta with 24 points and eight assists, while Bogdanovic had 18 with eight rebounds and six assists off the bench and De’Andre Hunter pitched in 17. For Miami, Herro’s 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists led the way off the bench, while Strus scored 20 and Butler had 20 with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block.

Game 4 between the Hawks and the Heat will take place in Atlanta on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.