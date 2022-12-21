Hawks President Travis Schlenk Will Step Down And Move Into An Advisory Role

The Atlanta Hawks season has taken quite the twist, and it has nothing to do with the team’s roster or coaching staff. It was announced on Wednesday morning that Travis Schlenk, who has been with the franchise since 2017 and has served as Atlanta’s President of Basketball Operations since 2019, will step down from his position and move into an advisory role for the team’s owner, Tony Ressler.

“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” Schlenk said in a statement. “As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”

“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office,” Schlenk continued. “We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”

With Schlenk moving into a different role, the team’s general manager, Landry Fields, will take over basketball operations. Fields will oversee a team that sits at 16-15, which is good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.