The Boston Celtics have been excellent this postseason off of losses, and they’ll have to rely on that to continue to be the case if they want their pursuit of a championship to stay alive. Boston lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, putting them in a 3-2 series hole as the series shifts back to Massachusetts on Thursday night.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka has assuredly spent the last few days trying to find a happy medium between what killed them in Game 4 (Steph Curry going off and carrying the Warriors to a win) and what went wrong in Game 5 (keeping Curry in check but a number of other players having big games). While meeting with the media on Wednesday, Udoka pointed out one specific thing that he thinks would help Boston a whole lot as they attempt to win the next two games.

“I think we’re complaining at times too much throughout the game,” Udoka said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “Late game may not be any different than first, second or third quarter. Something we need to block out and be better at overall.”

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.