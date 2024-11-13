The ‘Inside The NBA’ Meltdown Over Gradey Dick’s Name Finally Happened

It’s been a rough start to the year for the Toronto Raptors. While they were never expected to compete for a championship this year, injuries to a number of key contributors like Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickly have played a big role in the team going 2-10, which is the worst record in the league at this early juncture.

A bright spot has been the play of Gradey Dick, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who is shooting 37.3 percent from three and his upped his scoring to 20.1 points per game. He’s a good player whose last name has led to stuff like this happening, and shockingly, it was not until Tuesday night that the Inside the NBA guys had their inevitable meltdown over him.

“This boy’s ballin right here, y’all,” Charles Barkley told the crew.

“I think you pointed that out, Gradey Dick,” Ernie Johnson responded.

“I can’t say his name,” Barkley shot back. “I just can’t say his name. I’m not gonna say his name, I don’t give a damn what y’all say around here.”

It was right around this point that we got one of the consistently funniest things on Inside: Shaq laughing so hard at something insane that Chuck said that he sounds like he’s furiously trying to clear his throat. Anyway, the fellas kept going down this road for a bit longer, because there was never going to be any stopping this riff once it finally happened.

As for how the rest of Dick’s night went, he scored a career-best 32 points with five rebounds and three assists in a 99-85 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.