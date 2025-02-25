Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U album debuted at No. 1 and Leon Thomas stopped by NPR’s office for a silky smooth Tiny Desk concert. Chloe and her labels, Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records, were named in a lawsuit for copyright infringement, while Kali Uchis said she “turned in” her follow-up to Orquîdeas. The Roots Picnic announced their 2025 festival lineup featuring D’Angelo, Miguel, Tems, Kaytranada, Elmiene, and more. Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Coco Jones — “Taste” Coco Jones is finally gearing up to release her debut album. The singer announced Why Not More? with its third single, “Taste.” The track samples Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and joins Jones’ previous singles “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “Most Beautiful Design” with Future as records to be heard on Why Not More? The album is due for release on April 25. Fridayy — “February ’23” Joining Coco Jones with an upcoming album is Fridayy, who announced his second album Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not. The project will be released on February 28, and ahead of its arrival, Fridayy released “February ’23.” The record documents the hardships and blessings that Fridayy encountered during his rise to fame.

Chxrry22 — “Just Like Me” Ahead of her gig as an opening act for FLO’s North American tour, XO Records singer Chxrry22 returns with “Just Like Me.” The singer’s charisma and confidence spills all over the song’s bubbly production. The song joins “Poppin Out (Mistakes)” as recent singles that could land on a future EP or full-length project from Chxrry22. Nao — Jupiter Nearly three years after she released her third album, Nao is back with her fourth LP Jupiter. The new full-length project delivers 11 songs that Nao says makes up “an album of hope, joy, and trust, of embracing expansion after struggle, of letting go and stepping into something greater.” She adds, “This music is a reflection of that freedom, a soundtrack for the moment when you realize the universe was always working in your favor.”

Leven Kali — “Are U Still” Los Angeles singer Leven Kali makes his long-awaited return with “Are U Still.” The new single is a funky offering from Kali, who looks for confirmation of a passionate love from his partner. Terrace Martin — “Full Speed” Feat. DRAM & ASAP Ferg The great Terrace Martin kicks off his 2025 campaign with another R&B record to soothe the world. “Full Speed” pairs him beside DRAM and ASAP Ferg as the singer and rapper showcase their ability to successfully shoot their shot and score the attention of a woman they desire.

Jastin Martin — “28 Degrees In Houston” Houston singer Jastin Martin delivers a timestamp record for hometown, with a different spin. “28 Degrees In Houston” focuses on a rare cold day in the Lone Star State and Martin’s burning desire for her partner’s presence. Durand Bernarr — Bloom Following last year’s En Route, Cleveland singer Durand Bernarr delivers his third album Bloom. Bernarr’s captivating voice anchors the album, which is a study in transformation. “This album is about growth—discovering love beyond romance, cultivating self-acceptance, and thriving in the spaces that allow us to bloom,” Bernarr said in a press release.

Che Ecru — On My Way! Boston native Che Ecru is back with another album to continue his streak of yearly projects that dates back to 2017. Ecru delivers On My Way! complete with 13 songs straight from his creative mind as he wrote and produced the entire project. Zeina — “Denim” After last year’s Eastend Confessions, Brooklyn-born and Los Angeles-bred singer Zeina kicks off her 2025 year with “Denim.” The new release is both languid and ethereal, just like her previous releases, as Zeina dares a lover to come close and hold on to her for an enticing ride.