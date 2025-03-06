Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Some Sexy Songs 4 U debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while Coco Jones announced her Why Not More? Tour dates. Chxrry22 unveiled a snow-covered video for “Just Like Me” and Roberta Flack, the legendary singer behind “Killing Me Softly,” sadly passed away at the age of 88. Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Fridayy — Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not Nearly two years after his self-titled debut album, Fridayy returns with his second LP, Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not. The double-disc project offers 21 songs with features from Teni, Wale, Kehlani, Joé Dwèt Filé, Chris Brown, Meek Mill, and Llona. “There’s no lane I can’t touch at a high level,” Fridayy said about the album. “I’ll give you a life record, an uplifting record, a R&B love song, a rap song, or a pop song. I feel like I can do anything, and I just want this project to reach as many ears as possible.” Highlights: “Shotgun” Feat. Wale, “Saving My Love” Feat. Kehlani, and “Proud Of Me” Feat. Meek Mill. Alex Isley — “Hands” I have great news: 2025 brings new music from the incomparable Alex Isley. She begins with “Hands,” her first single since 2023’s I Left My Heart In Ladera. Isley’s new single is equal parts soulful and passionate in what makes for an excellent start for her 2025 campaign, one that promises a new EP and album by year’s end.

Honey Bxby — “Right On Time” New Jersey singer Honey Bxby recently announced her upcoming Raw Honey EP and with that announcement comes her new single “Right On Time.” The breezy single blends pop and R&B sounds as Honey Bxby sends an ex home with their bags packed as she celebrates the arrival of a more formidable lover. Lila Iké — “Too Late To Lie” With her album on the way, Jamaican singer Lila Iké tackles heartbreak and its aftermath on the honest single “Too Late To Lie.” The record is a humble offering of vulnerability as Iké is forced to accept the decision her past lover made. “While this song is predominantly a song about heartbreak, it also highlights the importance of protecting one’s space and energy,” Iké says about the song. “It highlights the importance of being vigilant about where you invest your time, energy, and trust.”

Johnny Venus and 6lack — “So Beautiful” Johnny Venus, one-half of Dreamville duo Earthgang, recently inked a deal with Sincethe80s/Epic Records and released his debut solo single “So Beautiful” with fellow Atlanta singer 6lack. “This is my saga,” Venus says of his decision to set out to be a solo artist. “This is the story that I’m telling about myself and my journey and growth, but there will still be those easter eggs.” Jaz Karis & Kenyon Dixon — “LYTM (Remix)” Jaz Karis’ Safe Flight was by far one of my favorite R&B albums of 2024, and in case it fell out of your rotation or slipped by your ears, Karis is back with a sweet new reminder. She returns with a remix to “LYTM” alongside Kenyon Dixon, who adds on a silky smooth verse that’s full of love and passion, in line with the song’s central message.

Raiche — “Standards” After releasing her Making Room EP in 2024, Raiche isn’t wasting time getting back to work. She checks back in with “Standards” which arrives as the slick single makes it clear that a certain love interest isn’t up to par with her expectations in romance. Felix Ames — “Cruel, Cruel World” After giving us a deluxe reissue of Jena last year, Milwaukee singer Felix Ames is back to work with his first single of the year. “Cruel, Cruel World” is an honest cut about Ames’ struggles to move on from a past relationship and forget about a woman that once meant so much to her.

Ilham — “Roster” Moroccan-American singer-songwriter Ilham puts her confidence on full display with her new single “Roster.” It’s a scathing record aimed at an ex who refuses to stay in the past. “I wrote “Roster” freshly heartbroken, wanting to create a song that offered some escapism,” Ilham said about the song. “We wrote the song imagining a more empowered version of myself. Even if I didn’t feel that way in my reality, I wanted myself and the listener to feel in control, confident, and on top of the world.” RealestK — “Deja Vu” Toronto singer RealestK gets the ball moving in 2025 with his new single “Deja Vu.” The emotional single showcases RealestK’s yearning desire to spend the next years of his life next to his significant other as he sings, “I’m not crazy when I’m saying I saw you in my dreams / It’s like déjà vu.”

Aqyila — “Wolf” Canadian singer Aqyila just announced Falling Into Place with her new single “Wolf.” The record swipes at an ex who “cried wolf” one too many times, singing that “you and truth are incompatible.” As for Falling Into Place, that album drops on March 28. Avenoir — “Art Of War” Avenoir keeps things moving in 2025 with “Art Of War,” his second record of the year following “Crisis Evasion.” The new song dives into the complex emotions and dynamics of romantic relationships, and it lands as another strong release that will hopefully lead to more music from the Canadian singer.