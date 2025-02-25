All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Selena Gomez collab with a major up-and-comer and Tate McRae continue building her pop legacy. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams — “Call Me When You Break Up” How’s this for evidence that Gracie Abrams is approaching top-tier pop stardom: She landed herself a slot on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s anticipated new album by featuring on last week’s super-fun single “Call Me When You Break Up.” Jennie and Doechii — “ExtraL” Doechii and Blackpink’s Jennie are two of the biggest rising stars in pop and hip-hop, respectively, and now they’ve hitched their rising rockets to each other for a new collab, “ExtraL.” Both Blackpink and Doechii have reputations for delivering high-effort and provocative videos, and that’s indeed what they’ve done for the song’s accompanying visual.

J. Cole — “Clouds” J. Cole is a full-blown blogger these days, and he made the internet feel old-school for a minute week when he used his blog to share a new song, “Clouds.” Unsurprisingly given the title, the track has dreamy production courtesy of Cole, who uses the soft instrumental to deliver some rhythmic wordplay. Yung Lean — “Forever Yung” After emerging as a bit of a internet cloud rap oddball about a decade ago, Yung Lean has proven his longevity as he gears up to release a new album, Jonatan. He teased it last week with “Forever Yung,” which, as expected, isn’t typical of most contemporary hip-hop, a.k.a. it’s more of Yung Lean doing Yung Lean.

Paris Texas — “Infinyte” Rap duo Paris Texas have been building up buzz by doing their own thing, and that continues to be apparent on last week’s “Infinyte.” It sees the two adding to the rap-rock oeuvre on a chaotic new track. Tate McRae — “Revolving Door” McRae’s new album So Close To What has already yielded “Sports Car,” one of his biggest hits since her first major hit, 2023’s “Greedy.” It remains to be seen what will be next on that front, but we now have some more candidates with last week’s release of McRae’s latest album, such as the dreamy and energetic “Revolving Door.”