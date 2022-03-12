The Big Ten Tournament semifinals had quite the first act on Saturday afternoon. The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the story of the tournament so far, the 9th-seeded Indiana Hoosiers, and for long portions of the game, it looked like Mike Woodson’s bunch was going to punch its ticket to the finals. With less than five minutes left in the second half, Indiana found itself up by eight.

But Iowa kept fighting, and thanks in large part to a monster effort by star forward Keegan Murray, were able to get the lead back with less than two minutes remaining and started to extend its lead. Still, Indiana always seemed to have a response when the high-powered Hawkeye offense put its foot on the gas, and tied things up at 77 thanks to a layup by Xavier Johnson.

Iowa didn’t call a timeout, instead opting to play things out. Their possession was a bit discombobulated, but the ball eventually got in the hands of veteran guard Jordan Bohannon, who hoisted up a prayer from near the midcourt logo. The bank must be open in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoons, because Bohannon went off the glass to give the Hawkeyes an 80-77 win.

Now, Iowa will wait to see if they’ll play Michigan State or Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament final on Sunday.