The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading to the national title game. In one of the best performances in Final Four history, Caitlin Clark put on a show to lead the Hawkeyes to a 77-73 lead over the South Carolina Gamecocks, which bounced the defending champions from the NCAA Tournament and handed them their first loss in 42 games.

The story of the first half was the Clark and Monika Czinano duo torching the vaunted South Carolina defense while Zia Cooke cooked and the Gamecocks pummeled the Hawkeyes on the offensive glass. Iowa led after one quarter, 22-12, thanks to Clark and their uptempo offense oftentimes catching SC’s defense on its collective heels. And to make matters worse for Carolina, late in the first quarter, Aliyah Boston picked up her second foul, which led to her getting benched for the rest of the half.

Caitlin Clark with 1,000 points and counting for the season 🔥 (via @IowaWBB)pic.twitter.com/ORnW7WRz5w — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 1, 2023

The bench came up big in Boston’s absence, though, particularly Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso. With Boston sitting and watching the pair combined for 14 points and, crucially, nine offensive rebounds off of the bench in the first half, with those extra possessions oftentimes leading to points.

By the time the break rolled around, the Hawkeyes found themselves holding onto a 38-37 lead behind a 19-point, 6-assist half from the National Player of the Year. South Carolina, meanwhile, got 18 points and five boards from Cooke.

Laeticia Amihere steal ➡️ Zia Cooke with the finish (via @MarchMadnessWBB)pic.twitter.com/50uEK258Qb — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 1, 2023

Iowa came out of the locker room and caught fire right away, scoring the first 10 points of the second half. Dawn Staley took a risk early on in the frame, as Boston picked up her third foul with 7:41 remaining in the quarter but remained in the game. The defending champions managed to keep the Hawkeyes within arm’s reach, but still, the 59-55 deficit marked only the second time all year that South Carolina found themselves trailing after three.

While the Gamecocks started the fourth with four straight points to take the lead, Clark responded with a haymaker. Iowa immediately went on a 7-2 run, with Clark pulling up from distance twice and setting up Czinano for a layup to regain the lead and build a cushion.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM DEEP. 31 POINTS AND COUNTING.pic.twitter.com/Yv02euWfvV — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 1, 2023

But the Hawkeyes could never quite put Carolina away, even when their offense would hit a cold spell. After a Raven Johnson three with 4:21 left in the fourth — the exact shot that Iowa’s defense was willing to give up all night — South Carolina went nearly three minutes without a basket. To compensate for it, their defense buckled down and limited the Hawkeyes to only one made field goal in the same period of time, a layup by Clark with 3:32 remaining.