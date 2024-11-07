Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. It was the first time that Morant got to play L.A. at home since the two teams went head-to-head in a tense playoff series back in 2023 — Los Angeles won in six games — and Morant sure did play like he still has that postseason failure on his mind.

In the 131-114 Grizzlies win, Morant tied for the team high with 20 points, along with five assists, four rebounds, a steal, and a block. At one point, he scored over Gabe Vincent and hit him with a too small … only for LeBron James to come back on the very next possession and get him right back.

Ja Morant gave a "too small" to Gabe Vincent, and then LeBron gave it right back to Ja 😅pic.twitter.com/0N3OnwlMu1 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 7, 2024

After the game, Morant spoke to the media, and after saying that James’ too small was done “respectfully,” he expressed that he really does not like the Lakers.

“I don’t like ’em,” Morant told the press. “They knocked me out the playoffs … they beat us last time, I didn’t get to play, like I said, last year. They came on our home floor, beat us on our home floor, was laughin’, playin’, lookin’ at me, talkin’. My message was, I was in street clothes. This is my first opportunity to get back on the floor playing against them.”

As for the whole “getting a too small for LeBron” thing, well, Morant took to Twitter after the win and addressed that.