The Memphis Grizzlies are down 1-0 after Anthony Edwards had a monster performance to lead the Timberwolves to a road upset in Game 1 on Saturday. With two days off before Game 2, the Grizzlies have plenty of time to stew on what happened in the opener and get themselves fired up for a chance to even the score on Tuesday night.

For Ja Morant, that meant finding some inspiration from the GOAT, as he posted one of the best clips from The Last Dance on Sunday night to Instagram (in the slide after a photo), of Michael Jordan smoking a cigar and swinging a bat in his locker while explaining why he’s not bothered in the slightest by losing a Game 1.

“So what? We lost one game,” Jordan says. “Well it’ll be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright. Let’s see if all that trash talkin starts when it’s 0-0 instead of a 5-6 point lead. That’s where it starts. That’s the sign of a good man. If you can talk shit when it’s even score, or when you’re behind score. When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk. ”

Ja told reporters on Monday that he was watching The Last Dance to channel that energy going into Game 2 and get himself even more hyped up to try and even the series with Minnesota.

Ja Morant said he was watching “The Last Dance” last night and wants to channel the MJ energy. “That’s the goat. If you don’t like Michael Jordan, you don’t like basketball.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 18, 2022

The Grizzlies will get that chance on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. on NBATV and there’s clearly plenty of motivation on the Memphis side to get themselves in the win column before they trek north to Minnesota.