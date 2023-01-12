ja morant fan
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Ja Morant Signed His Jersey And Shoes For A Young Grizzlies Fan After She Had A Signed Ball Stolen

On Tuesday, a local new outlet in Memphis did a story on Ellie Hughes, a young Grizzlies who had been collecting player signatures on a basketball for years only to have it stolen after Monday night’s game.

On Wednesday, Ja Morant did everything he could to make it right, inviting Ellie and her father to sit courtside under the basket as the Grizzlies hosted the Spurs in what became a 135-129 Memphis win, extending the Grizzlies hot streak to 8 wins in a row. After the game, Morant hooked Hughes up with something even more exclusive than an autographed ball, as she became the latest recipient of his game-worn shoes — but one of only two pairs, he told her, that he signed — along with his signed game-worn jersey.

Morant has made it his mission to give his shoes to a young fan after every home game, as his new Nike signature isn’t out for the public just yet and he knows it’s a way for him to make a big impact in a fairly simple way for someone with an unlimited sneaker supply. On this occasion, he went above and beyond to try and right a wrong that had nothing to do with him initially, but certainly made Ellie’s night and will make the loss of her Grizzlies signed ball sting a good bit less.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×