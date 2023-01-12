On Tuesday, a local new outlet in Memphis did a story on Ellie Hughes, a young Grizzlies who had been collecting player signatures on a basketball for years only to have it stolen after Monday night’s game.

A NEW LOW: 2 grownups stole an autographed basketball from a kid last night at the @MemGrizz game…and bounced out. Tonight she’s begging for it back. Take a look and a let’s help get the girl her ball back! @WMCActionNews5 @GrizzliesPR https://t.co/Orf52v5eSm pic.twitter.com/plV9Ut2i5o — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 11, 2023

On Wednesday, Ja Morant did everything he could to make it right, inviting Ellie and her father to sit courtside under the basket as the Grizzlies hosted the Spurs in what became a 135-129 Memphis win, extending the Grizzlies hot streak to 8 wins in a row. After the game, Morant hooked Hughes up with something even more exclusive than an autographed ball, as she became the latest recipient of his game-worn shoes — but one of only two pairs, he told her, that he signed — along with his signed game-worn jersey.

Morant has made it his mission to give his shoes to a young fan after every home game, as his new Nike signature isn’t out for the public just yet and he knows it’s a way for him to make a big impact in a fairly simple way for someone with an unlimited sneaker supply. On this occasion, he went above and beyond to try and right a wrong that had nothing to do with him initially, but certainly made Ellie’s night and will make the loss of her Grizzlies signed ball sting a good bit less.