Ja Morant has received a suspension from the NBA following an investigation to an Instagram Live broadcast in a Colorado nightclub in which he brandished a gun. There is, however, a catch: According to a statement put out by the league on Wednesday afternoon, the 8-game suspension Morant received is retroactive, meaning the All-Star guard is eligible to return to action on March 20.

The league announced the results of its investigation, which was unable to conclude whether the gun Morant held up in the video belonged to or was brought into the nightclub by the Memphis Grizzlies’ star. Additionally, it could not determine if Morant brought the gun with him on the team’s road trip or to any NBA facilities, which would violate the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OhNwWzj9zU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 15, 2023

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Morant met with Silver in New York after leaving a counseling program in Florida.