The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best stories in basketball this season, as the team entered Saturday night 34-17, good for third place in the Western Conference. Part of what has made Memphis so much fun to watch this season has been the play of third-year guard Ja Morant, who has taken quite the leap en route to being named an All-Star starter for the first time in his young career.

Morant produces highlights at an insane rate, something that really just applies to the Grizzlies in general. Behold our latest example of this, which happened on Saturday night against the Washington Wizards and almost did not count.

Spencer Dinwiddie thought he had a dunk, but was met at the summit by Desmond Bane. The ball eventually made its way into the hands of Jaren Jackson Jr., who brought the ball up the court and decided to throw a dang lob up for Morant, who took off, threw down a windmill, and dunked.

901 MIXTAPE TOUR 💿 pic.twitter.com/FttXMZEvWw — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 30, 2022

As called on Grizzlies radio: pic.twitter.com/bz1TgRX1GE — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022

As you can see, the referee called Jackson for a charge, which took a little bit of the juice out of the moment, but Taylor Jenkins challenged and it got overturned. It is unclear if the overturn was because it was not a charge (it was not) or if the referee decided this was far too cool to not stand.