Jaden McDaniels Is Blossoming Into Exactly What The Timberwolves Need

Don’t blink now, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a winning streak, claiming four straight after a tight win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. By nature of the Western Conference and the perpetual state of chaos that exists in the middle of the playoff and play-in races, that’s vaulted the Wolves from the fringe of the play-in to the seventh seed as of Wednesday morning. Chris Finch’s continual tinkering of lineups has led to five player unit that’s finally finding success on both ends — across ~500 possessions, the Conley/Edwards/McDaniels/Anderson/Gobert lineup is outscoring teams by +10.5 points per 100 possessions, with above-average marks on both sides of the ball. Jaden McDaniels’ emergence as a legitimate two-way force, in particular, is a pivotal aspect to Minnesota finding a semblance of stability during a tenuous season. The Wolves played 12 games in March. In them, McDaniels is averaging 15.5 points per game on 61.3 percent true-shooting while hitting 41.7 percent of his four three point attempts per game. He’s set and tied his career-high of 25 points in a game twice in a week’s span. And it’s not just that McDaniels is scoring that’s impressive, it’s how those buckets are coming. All season, there have been glimpses of McDaniels’ offensive growth, but March has inarguably been the most fruitful and consistent month of his young career as a secondary scorer. Sixty percent of his shots this season are coming within 14 feet, as opposed to 52 percent last season, per Cleaning the Glass. Finishing through and handling contact was a problem for McDaniels his first two seasons, but he’s found more ways to readily leverage his strength at present. McDaniels is spindly, but his functional strength is unquestionable, as he regularly holds his own on an island against any and every player archetype in the book of basketball. With some added tightness in his wide and high handle, he’s finding ways to employ that same physicality in getting downhill. If he can burrow his shoulder into a defender’s chest, he has the touch to rise over via the modicum of space created to hit lofted fade-ways and craft finishes with lengthy extensions. He’s shooting a career-high on twos (59.2 percent) while taking more of them on a per-game basis than he ever has, all of which is happening alongside an uptick in self-creation —66 percent of his made twos are assisted, compared to 71.5 percent his first two seasons. Part of this is due to playing with arguably the best spacing he ever has, but McDaniels has also taken advantage of the opportunities this has provided.

There’s a growing sense of control in his game. While McDaniels still has stumbling moments as a driver, he’s found some comfort in size-ups. He takes a half beat to soak in the possession, not in a way that halts the play, but rather to take advantage of the way he’s guarded and how a defense has reacted. Last season, the sorts of plays in the above clip would have been offensive fouls or rushed attempts more often than not. Slowing down has allowed him to utilize his frame, play like the 6’10 forward he is, and get the most out of his footwork. He’s less choppy on his drives, and while I wouldn’t call him bursty by any stretch of the imagination, he kind of glides with his consistent body control and a sneakily shifty handle. Every move is a counter. A hesi and stride change to off-put a rim protector and set up his guard. A spin and stride change to attack a defender’s hip. A step through to attack the opposite direction. Your own momentum is your enemy against McDaniels. McDaniels is brandishing a career-high free throw rate, a byproduct of his guile and jerky nature. Not unlike his teammate Kyle Anderson, he has a verve that can be difficult for opponents to match. While I still wouldn’t say that McDaniels is taking “the leap,” he’s taking a leap that’s incredibly meaningful for the Wolves and his own development. His shot has remained consistent from deep, recovering after a wayward first month, and that’s allowed him to soak up more usage than he ever has. His usage rate is up to 19.3 percent in March with minimal fluctuation (he was at 15.3 percent usage the first 4.5 months of the season, the same as his 2021-22 season). By virtue of being consistently guarded, McDaniels has earned more opportunities as a secondary ball-handler, attacking secondary pick-and-rolls. He’s been given opportunities to dive towards the rim with designed cuts. He’s even been employed as a screener and roller of late as the Wolves toggle their lineups.