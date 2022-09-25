jae crowder
Jae Crowder Will Not Join The Suns In Training Camp As They Look To Trade Him

The Phoenix Suns were among the teams that many felt could make significant changes to its roster this offseason after their disappointing and rather stunning second round exit to the Dallas Mavericks.

However, after being unable to put together a package to acquire Kevin Durant and eventually just re-signing Deandre Ayton after he was dangled in sign-and-trade rumors for a month, the team looks mostly the same as training camp approaches. That won’t be the case for too much longer, though, as Jae Crowder’s name has popped up in trade rumors and the Suns’ desire to move the veteran forward is apparently so significant that the team will not have him report to camp as they try to find a trade for him, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Crowder made his own statement on the situation on Twitter shortly after the Suns made the news official.

Crowder started 67 games for the Suns last year, averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 assists per game, and has been a key part of the Suns rotation since arriving ahead of the 2020-21. It seems Phoenix wants to shuffle up its roster and likely seeking some backcourt depth, as they need point guard help behind Chris Paul and have plenty at the four spot with Dario Saric returning from injury and Cam Johnson likely to step into the starting rotation. Crowder is an elite irritant and figures to be a welcome addition for other contenders needing to add more toughness and defense (and some shooting as he’s become a strong spot-up shooter), but the Suns are ready to move on and shuffle the deck a bit.

