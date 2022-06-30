jalen brunson
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Jalen Brunson Will Agree To A 4-Year Contract ‘Near $110 Million’ With The Knicks

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Dallas Mavericks made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011, but their five-game loss to the eventual champs showed them the areas that still needed improvement.

The front office started on that work prior to the draft, sending the 26th pick to Houston for Christian Wood in an effort to upgrade their center rotation. Looming over all of the changes Dallas was making was the need to bring back their most important unrestricted free agent, Jalen Brunson, after the point guard vaulted himself into being one of the most coveted free agents on the market with his play in the postseason. The Knicks and others were expected to make serious overtures to Brunson, with the initial feeling that Dallas would keep him, but New York positioning itself for a much bigger run after moving Kemba Walker on Draft night to clear room.

All the maneuvering for the Knicks ended up paying off. After reports indicated Brunson would take meetings with the Knicks and Mavericks prior to making up his mind, reports indicate he won’t go through with his meeting with Dallas after informing them he is going to sign a deal for four years with New York that is worth “near $110 million.”

Brunson will head to a Knicks team run by close family friend Leon Rose, who was that agent for his father, Rick. Rose’s son, Sam, is Jalen’s agent, while Rick was hired by the Knicks as an assistant this offseason.

The Knicks will acquire a guard who broke out last season, as Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game for Dallas.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×