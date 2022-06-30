The Dallas Mavericks made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011, but their five-game loss to the eventual champs showed them the areas that still needed improvement.

The front office started on that work prior to the draft, sending the 26th pick to Houston for Christian Wood in an effort to upgrade their center rotation. Looming over all of the changes Dallas was making was the need to bring back their most important unrestricted free agent, Jalen Brunson, after the point guard vaulted himself into being one of the most coveted free agents on the market with his play in the postseason. The Knicks and others were expected to make serious overtures to Brunson, with the initial feeling that Dallas would keep him, but New York positioning itself for a much bigger run after moving Kemba Walker on Draft night to clear room.

All the maneuvering for the Knicks ended up paying off. After reports indicated Brunson would take meetings with the Knicks and Mavericks prior to making up his mind, reports indicate he won’t go through with his meeting with Dallas after informing them he is going to sign a deal for four years with New York that is worth “near $110 million.”

Source: Mavericks were informed that Jalen Brunson has made up his mind to sign with the Knicks, so no need for the meeting. @TheSteinLine first with news that meeting with the Mavs was off. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 30, 2022

Free agent Jalen Brunson intends to sign a four-year, near $110M deal with the New York Knicks in free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Mavericks never received chance to make offer, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Brunson will head to a Knicks team run by close family friend Leon Rose, who was that agent for his father, Rick. Rose’s son, Sam, is Jalen’s agent, while Rick was hired by the Knicks as an assistant this offseason.

The Knicks will acquire a guard who broke out last season, as Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game for Dallas.