After a wild opener that saw Nikola Jokic out-duel Anthony Davis to give Denver a 1-0 lead on L.A., the expectation was that the Lakers would come out with some added force in Game 2 trying to even the series before it shifts to Los Angeles.

That was exactly how the first half played out as L.A. took a 53-48 lead into the break, highlighted by a 17-point, 7-for-7 shooting performance from Rui Hachimura, who had become a talking point after Game 1 for his stout defense on Jokic down the stretch that allowed the Lakers to pull within as few as three in the fourth quarter. Hachimura was sensational in the first half, taking advantage of Denver’s focus being on the Lakers two stars, but as the game wore on the Nuggets’ attention on Davis and LeBron James paid off.

Those two struggled all night, combining for 40 points on just 13-of-34 shooting, and down the stretch they could not get it going to match Denver as the Nuggets offense woke up. Aside from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets struggled for most of the night offensively, falling behind by double digits in the third quarter before finally showing some signs of life with a 10-0 run to tie the game. Jokic posted another strong triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists, doing most of his damage in the first three quarters to keep Denver in the game.

In the fourth quarter, it was Jamal Murray who took over, scoring 22 of his 37 points in the final period. Murray looked tired all night, appearing to struggle to find his legs on his jump shot in the early going as he started the game 5-of-17 through the first three quarters, missing many on the front rim. However, as the final quarter arrived, he caught fire, knocking down 6-of-7 shots from the field, including four threes, to push the Nuggets in front while Jokic took a brief rest and then hit key shots and free throws late to keep them ahead.

There were some nervy moments still for the Nuggets down the stretch, as Austin Reaves (who had 22 points to match LeBron James as the Lakers leading scorer) banked in a three with a minute to play to cut the deficit down to just two.

However, the Lakers could never pull closer than that, with a missed layup by LeBron James (his fourth miss at the rim of the night) effectively ending their chances at pulling off a comeback Denver seemed more than willing to leave the door open for. Eventually, Murray and company would shut the door at the free throw line and polish off a 108-103 win, giving themselves a 2-0 series lead.