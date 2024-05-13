The first half of Game 4 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves saw both teams’ top stars show out, with Anthony Edwards scoring 23 and Nikola Jokic scoring 19.

Jokic’s Nuggets teammates gave him more support though, and thanks to a massive run between the end of the first and start of the second quarter, Denver seized control of the game. They held a double-digit lead for much of the second, but late in the half it looked like Minnesota would claw their way back into the game going into the break. A mini-run from the Wolves cut the deficit back down to as few as seven, and after a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope three, they had the ball down 10 with under 20 seconds to play.

At that point, though, chaos ensued as Edwards got stripped and Michael Porter Jr. got a leak out dunk, and then the Wolves threw away the inbound with under two seconds to go, with Jamal Murray scooping it up along the sidelines, took two steps to midcourt, and found nothing but net.

JAMAL MURRAY FROM BEYOND HALFCOURT. KEVIN HARLAN IS HYPED. Nuggets lead at halftime on TNT 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/PKjD1bS9CG — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

Murray, who’d had a tough half scoring up to that point, realized he was right by TNT’s announce table and struck a pose, staring down Kevin Harlan who delivered an incredible call, per usual.

FML but this is tuff as hell with Jamal Murray & Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/EqVojCFGVB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 13, 2024

It’s an insanely cool moment with Harlan — who was honored earlier in the night for being the original play-by-play voice of the Wolves — standing up in excitement while Murray basks in what he just pulled off, but it’s also a massive swing in a critical game in the series. With 30 seconds to go in the half, the Wolves had trimmed the deficit to seven and seemed ready to pull back some momentum, only for the Nuggets to hit a three and then get two buckets off turnovers in the final 20 seconds to push their lead back to 15.