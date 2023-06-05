Jamal Murray Stared Down Max Strus After A Vicious And-1 Dunk In Game 2

As expected, the Miami Heat came out as the aggressors in Game 2 after a dismal showing offensively in the first game of the NBA Finals. However, Denver weathered the early onslaught from Max Strus and the other Miami shooters, and clawed their way back from an early double-digit deficit to trail by only three heading into the second quarter.

With Nikola Jokic headed to the bench for his typical rest to start the second, it was a pivotal time in the game with Miami figuring to have a chance to reclaim control. Instead, the Denver bench and Jamal Murray opened the period on a 21-6 run to take a 12-point lead, as they got hot themselves from three and started to ratchet up their defensive pressure.

The exclamation point on the run to open the second quarter came from Murray, who got a steal on Strus and broke into the open floor for a dunk. Strus tried to chase him down and foul him, but only succeeded in whacking Murray in the back of the head as he threw down a vicious dunk, delivering a quick staredown to Strus before heading to the free throw line.

JAMAL MURRAY THROWS IT DOWN 😤 pic.twitter.com/qEkHKUVVuC — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2023

It was an impressive play from Murray on both ends, but the finish was particularly strong given the contact right as he got to the rim. It was also good to see the officials allow for some Finals emotion from Murray with the quick staredown — and good on him to not press his luck and move on quickly.