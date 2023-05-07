In February, 20-year-old John Hao was paralyzed from the chest down as he was among five survivors of a shooting at Michigan State that killed three students. Hao’s favorite basketball player is Sixers star James Harden, who donated to Hao’s GoFundMe and FaceTimed him in the hospital to try and raise the young man’s spirits after the tragic event.

“I love when you’re smiling,” Harden said. “I love when you’re smiling, all right? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just got to think positive things and keep pushing and fighting. I got you. I got some guys for you, too. I got some things coming your way, hopefully give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit, you know what I mean? Let me know if you need anything else.”

In that call, Harden pledged his continued support, as Hao was set for a lengthy recovery, and also said he wanted to bring him to a game. On Sunday, as the Philadelphia 76ers got set to host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Hao was courtside as a guest of Harden’s while the star guard went through warmups, with James running over to greet Hao behind the basket and thanking him for coming to the game — and making sure to note he liked that Hao was wearing a pair of Harden’s shoes.

This is awesome 💙 Harden kept his promise and paid for Michigan State shooting survivor John Hao to attend Game 4 👏 pic.twitter.com/rSvSrLRiZs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2023

It’s a touching moment and good on Harden to follow through on his promise to try and get Hao to a game and continue supporting him as he navigates life after the tragedy.