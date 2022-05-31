Jaylen Brown Is Reportedly Joining Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown is on his way to the first NBA Finals of his career, as the Celtics finally broke through the Eastern Conference Finals ceiling on their fourth visit in the six years Brown has been on the roster, as he has developed into the Celtics second star alongside Jayson Tatum.

The former No. 3 overall pick has steadily improved over the course of his career and is now among the best two-way wings in the NBA, and as he prepares for an increased profile off of a Finals run, he’s making an off-court move to capitalize. TMZ reports Brown has signed with Kanye West’s Donda Sports, although it’s not abundantly clear what the exact relationship will be between the budding agency and the NBA star. Brown is currently on the second year of a four-year, $106 million deal with the Celtics that was negotiated by agent Jason Glushon.

Brown joins Aaron Donald with Donda Sports, as the NFL star announced his partnership with the agency this week — although he noted it was a partnership focused on off the field endorsements and ventures. Whether Brown is leaving Glushon Sports Management in total for Donda Sports or if he is joining them, like Donald, for off-field management remains to be seen, but either way it’s clear he’s getting ready to expand his brand with a new agency.