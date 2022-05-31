Kanye West is always trying something new and one of his latest ventures is Donda Sports, a marketing agency to represent athletes. Donda Sports recently bagged a major signee, as eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald is now on board. The NFL star recently made the reveal and noted that he actually turned down the chance to be in one of his new boss’ music videos.

In a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast (as USA Today notes), Donald said of Ye, “He’s cool, man. He’s real cool, a cool dude. Got to talk a little bit. Vibe. Was at one of his video shoots. He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ I was out of my element. But he was cool. He seemed cool. Real cool guy.”

He also noted of the Donda Sports signing, “It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. And hearing the whole spectrum of everything that’s going on and what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer.”