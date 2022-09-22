The Utah Jazz have spent the summer wheeling and dealing. The team sent Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, for gigantic packages of picks and future draft capital that indicate the team is on the verge of going through a full-blown rebuild ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. There was also a deal that sent Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn for draft compensation,

With those two major deals out of the way, much has been made of some of the other veterans who are still on the roster on expiring contracts. One such player is veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign. And on Thursday morning, news broke that Bogdanovic will indeed suit up for a new team, as James Edwards and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he’s headed to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.

The Pistons are sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. https://t.co/Mu7dkZVJ8I — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the news.

It’s an interesting move by the Pistons, which are adding some perimeter offensive punch to their young core highlighted by Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren. Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points per game last year while connecting on 38.7 percent of his attempts from behind the three-point line.