LeBron James, Michael Jordan, And Others Remember The Legacy Of Jerry West

One of the all-time greats in NBA history died on Wednesday, as Jerry West passed away at age 86. West was the definition of a basketball lifer, becoming an NBA player in 1960 and spending the next 64 years performing at the highest level as a player, coach, and executive.

West, who is literally the NBA’s logo, has a tremendous legacy in the game, and because of his continued work as an executive and advisor into this current era, has impacted the game as much as just about any legendary figure in the sport. After word broke that West had died, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement highlighting his life and legacy in basketball, noting he’ll become the first person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a contributor later this year.

West wasn’t just a luminary who came to all of the league’s big events, but because he remained an executive and advisor he had some strong relationships with a number of players. That was evident as word of his death became public and players, past and present, remembered West, often with a personal anecdote or photo of them in conversation, including some of the greatest to ever play.

Michael Jordan released a statement referring to West as “like an older brother,” explaining they shared a similar passion for the game and wishing he could’ve played with or against the legend.

LeBron James called West a “dear friend” and “my mentor,” and noted he’d miss their talks.

Many others posted remembrances of West, including a number of players who were impacted directly by West in his tenure as an executive.

