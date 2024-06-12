One of the all-time greats in NBA history died on Wednesday, as Jerry West passed away at age 86. West was the definition of a basketball lifer, becoming an NBA player in 1960 and spending the next 64 years performing at the highest level as a player, coach, and executive.

West, who is literally the NBA’s logo, has a tremendous legacy in the game, and because of his continued work as an executive and advisor into this current era, has impacted the game as much as just about any legendary figure in the sport. After word broke that West had died, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement highlighting his life and legacy in basketball, noting he’ll become the first person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a contributor later this year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/8XspFQO3d0 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2024

West wasn’t just a luminary who came to all of the league’s big events, but because he remained an executive and advisor he had some strong relationships with a number of players. That was evident as word of his death became public and players, past and present, remembered West, often with a personal anecdote or photo of them in conversation, including some of the greatest to ever play.

Michael Jordan released a statement referring to West as “like an older brother,” explaining they shared a similar passion for the game and wishing he could’ve played with or against the legend.

Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA Legend Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/iHmQS3oVrh — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) June 12, 2024

LeBron James called West a “dear friend” and “my mentor,” and noted he’d miss their talks.

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! 🥲. You're already missed! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

Many others posted remembrances of West, including a number of players who were impacted directly by West in his tenure as an executive.

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game. pic.twitter.com/aScTL7WqL1 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2024

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a 💯 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024

One of my first heroes. Has always treated me with the utmost dignity and respect. The superiority of his game transcends generations. A great mentor and friend…#RIP#zeke#MrClutch pic.twitter.com/4aLi3xUnW2 — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) June 12, 2024

RIP Jerry West, I’ll be always grateful 🙏🏽 Prayers up pic.twitter.com/9wp2yz6rIB — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 12, 2024

THE WORD “DOG” COMES UP ALOT… WELL I WAS A WOLF BC I USE TO EAT DOGS.! -JERRY WEST #RIP — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) June 12, 2024

Damn 🥹🥹 🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers up Jerry West — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 12, 2024