jimmy butler grant williams
Getty Image
DimeMag

Jimmy Butler On His Game 2 Battle With Grant Williams: ‘That’s The Answer To The Jimmy Butler Problem?’

Much has been made out of Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams going face-to-face in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. At the time, Boston was ahead and riding high after a three by Williams to give them a six-point lead. Butler came down the floor on the ensuing possession, scored against Williams, got fouled, and the pair got into each other’s faces, which beget a monster run by Miami en route to a 111-105 win.

Williams battled against Butler down the stretch, but the Heat star kept taking him 1-on-1, and despite his best efforts, Williams couldn’t consistently prevent him from scoring. It’s a thing that just happens when you’re playing against Butler, especially when he’s cooking in a playoff game, but regardless, Butler seemed to get a whole lot of joy out of it. After the game, cameras caught him screaming about the Celtics thought Williams was “the answer to the Jimmy Butler problem.”

After doing a postgame hit with TNT, Butler was once again caught screaming about Williams as he started to make his way into the locker room.

Butler had 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting on the night. With the win, the Heat managed to win both games in Boston to start the series to go up, 2-0, as things shift to Miami for Game 3 on Sunday.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×