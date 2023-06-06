The Miami Heat shot their way to a win in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, as the team was able to become the first squad to go into Denver and knock off the Nuggets all postseason. Now, with things tied up at one win each and the series shifting to Miami for Games 3 and 4, the Heat are in a position where they will lift the Larry O’Brien trophy if they can simply win all their home games.

Through the first two matchups, Bam Adebayo has shouldered quite the load for Miami, as he’s been battling with Nikola Jokic and leads the Heat with 23.5 points and 11 rebounds a game. His performance earned praise from Jimmy Butler on Tuesday, as the Heat star believes his teammate is going to be the reason they end up winning a title.

“He’s gonna be the reason why we win the championship.” @JimmyButler on Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/8G4Uapytud — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 6, 2023

“Bam’s been playing incredibly well this entire playoffs — for sure this series — and this one, he got the toughest matchup by far on the defensive side of the ball,” Butler told reporters on Tuesday. “And he plays with so much energy, he never takes a possession off or a play off. So you gotta really respect him for that.

“And on the offensive end, he’s doing everything for us,” Butler continued. “We need him to continually be that. He has been that for us all year long, and like I said, he’s going to be the reason why we win a championship.”

Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.