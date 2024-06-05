jj redick top
YouTube/MindTheGame
DimeMag

JJ Redick On Lakers Coaching Rumors: ‘That Will Be Addressed Once The Season’s Over, That’s All I’ll Say’

At this point, it would be fairly shocking if JJ Redick is not the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The problem for both parties is, Redick has to call the NBA Finals for ESPN this week, and as such the Lakers are dragging out their coaching search until he is done with his broadcasting duties.

The thing is, waiting only makes it clearer that Redick is the target. If they were hiring James Borrego or a different assistant who isn’t part of Boston or Dallas’ staffs, there would be no need to wait until the Finals are over to do that. As such, Redick will face questions about the Lakers job from now until a decision is made — and I must say, it’d be extremely funny if they wait until late June and announce Borrego instead of Redick. The player turned podcaster/broadcaster did not exactly extinguish the reports he is the guy in an appearance on GoJo and Golic on Wednesday, noting his focus is on the NBA Finals but “as for Shams, that will be addressed once the season’s over. That’s all I’ll say.”

Redick has been in podcasting too long not to tease out the announcement like a surprise big guest on his show. We’ll see how quickly he tires of the questions about the Lakers as he does various media hits over the next couple weeks, but the chatter won’t be quieting. Also, with his former teammate Luka Doncic in these Finals, who already was busting him about rumors he was in the mix for the Hornets job earlier this postseason, I’d bet we get a pretty funny soundbite from the Mavs star about Redick’s future in L.A.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2024 So Far
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of May 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors