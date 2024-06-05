At this point, it would be fairly shocking if JJ Redick is not the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The problem for both parties is, Redick has to call the NBA Finals for ESPN this week, and as such the Lakers are dragging out their coaching search until he is done with his broadcasting duties.

The thing is, waiting only makes it clearer that Redick is the target. If they were hiring James Borrego or a different assistant who isn’t part of Boston or Dallas’ staffs, there would be no need to wait until the Finals are over to do that. As such, Redick will face questions about the Lakers job from now until a decision is made — and I must say, it’d be extremely funny if they wait until late June and announce Borrego instead of Redick. The player turned podcaster/broadcaster did not exactly extinguish the reports he is the guy in an appearance on GoJo and Golic on Wednesday, noting his focus is on the NBA Finals but “as for Shams, that will be addressed once the season’s over. That’s all I’ll say.”

Redick has been in podcasting too long not to tease out the announcement like a surprise big guest on his show. We’ll see how quickly he tires of the questions about the Lakers as he does various media hits over the next couple weeks, but the chatter won’t be quieting. Also, with his former teammate Luka Doncic in these Finals, who already was busting him about rumors he was in the mix for the Hornets job earlier this postseason, I’d bet we get a pretty funny soundbite from the Mavs star about Redick’s future in L.A.