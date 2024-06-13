The Boston Celtics appear to be on the doorstep of their 18th championship in franchise history, but the first in 16 years, as they entered Wednesday’s Game 3 in Dallas with a 2-0 series lead on the Mavs.

Unsurprisingly, the Mavs came out hot to start the game, but the Celtics weathered the storm and reeled them in steadily, cutting the lead to just one at the half. It seemed like the wind had come out of the Mavs’ sails, and in the third quarter they got buried under an avalanche by the Celtics, who piled up 35 points in the third to take a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.

While it was their stars leading the way in scoring, they once again got some tremendous efforts from their backcourt glue guys in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, who applied pressure and got the ball moving in the third to help them open up a big lead and take control of the game. Holiday has been sensational all series, and while watching from home, Joel Embiid couldn’t help but wonder aloud if the Bucks decision to trade Holiday for Damian Lillard, which led to Holiday getting dealt to Boston, gave the Celtics a championship.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Boston had already made a splash this summer before Holiday even hit the market, trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. Being able to not only land a Smart replacement in the backcourt, but find an upgrade by trading Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and a pick to Portland turned this Celtics team into the league’s best team. In the playoffs, Holiday has had an even bigger offensive impact than anyone expected, but that’s in part due to the fact he’s not having to always shoulder the point of attack burden on defense, as White is more than well-equipped to do that as well. The result has been a spectacular two-way performance and he’s a big reason why the Celtics are inching ever closer to the Larry O’Brien trophy. If the Mavs can’t pull off a stunning (and perhaps historic) comeback, Embiid’s question will be one plenty mull over.